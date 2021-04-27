Covid-19 Update: 3,23,144 new coronavirus cases reported in India

The second wave of coronavirus infection is surging in India. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the last 24 hours 3,23,144 new coronavirus along with 2,771 deaths and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the country.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 1,76,36,307 . The total recoveries mounted to 1,45,56,209. The death toll also climbed to 1,97,894. . At present there are active cases in the country 28,82,204. A total of 14,52,71,186 people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in India.

The five most affected states by the total COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.