Five including three Indians killed in vehicle collision in UAE

In a tragic incident, 5 people including three Indians lost their lives in a road accident. The accident took place as two vehicles collided in UAE. As per reports, the dead include an Emirati, an Arab woman and three Indians.

The accident took place in Assab area in Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi. The accident happened when the driver of one car joined the highway without checking without checking clearly whether the road is clear and collided with the second vehicle. The car in which the Indians were travelling crashed into another car in which the two Emirati men and one Arab woman were riding. Both vehicles caught fire following the collision.