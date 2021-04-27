IAF sends aircraft to Dubai to bring six empty cryogenic oxygen containers

Dubai: Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told Gulf News that India on Monday sent an aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to bring six empty cryogenic oxygen containers.

As of Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers for storage of liquid oxygen to various filling stations across India to speed up the administration of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

“We had an IAF aircraft come by this morning and it has taken six empty cryogenic oxygen containers to India. It is on the way currently there This has been organised by the Government of India. We are sourcing it directly from the private sector here,” the envoy added.

“We have been trying for this for the last three-four days. We are hoping that we will have similar number [going] tomorrow,” he explained. Kapoor explained that the Indian government hired the containers directly from the private sector in Dubai.

UAE government support

The ambassador told the UAE government was also planning to support India. “They are also trying to help us in their own way. We have told them what are the things we are looking for and they are looking at to see what they can help us with,” he added.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday, had a telephonic conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Sheikh Abdullah had restated the UAE’s full support for and solidarity with India and expressed the UAE’s sharpness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India. He added that the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India.

According to a PTI report, the C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of IAF was programmed to arrive at Panagarh in West Bengal by 5:30 pm there.

As per the India media report, On Saturday, IAF picked up four cryogenic containers from Singapore.