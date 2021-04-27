Indian Railway cancels 50 trains: Full list

The Indian Railway has temporarily cancelled several trains. Indian Railway has cancelled 50 trains. The trains were cancelled as the coronavirus cases were surging in the country. The Railway announced that the low passenger load in several trains has made them take this decision.

North Western Railway (NWR) has cancelled 40 trains .The South Central Railway (SCR) has also cancelled 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. These trains ply on the routes such as Mumbai, Nagpur, Secundrabad, Hyderabad.