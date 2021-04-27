Journalist Barkha Dutt’s father dies of COVID-19

Noted journalist Barkha Dutt’s father SP Dutt, a retired official of Air India died of Covid-19. Dutt was placed on a ventilator on April 24. On Tuesday, Barkha Dutt shared the news of her father’s demise on Twitter. She wrote, “The kindest, loveliest man I have ever known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn’t keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us”.

She also thanked the people who helped her family during this crisis. “My father’s last words to me were: “I’m choking, treat me”- to all the doctors at Medanta, nurses, ward staff, security guards, ambulance drivers, my gratitude for trying so hard.”

Calling her dad fondly as speedy she wrote, “My father loved to invent things, make trains, planes and of course, his grandchildren. I’d like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report Covid on the ground & give voice to those who don’t have one.”

Several political leaders offer condolences to Barkha Dutt’s father’s demise. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “V v sad to hear that Barkha. My heartfelt condolences. God bless his soul.” She has been covering the second wave of Covid-19 and the impact of the infection on people’s lives through her YouTube news channel MoJo.