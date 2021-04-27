PM Modi’s aunt Narmadaben dies during Covid-19 treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aunt Narmadaben Modi, 80 years old, dies during the treatment for COVID-19 at civil hospital on Tuesday. She lived with her children in the New Ranip area of Ahmedabad.

Prahlad Modi, the prime minister’s younger brother said, “Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago after her condition deteriorated following coronavirus infection. She breathed her last at the hospital today”.

Narmadaben’s husband Jagjivandas, brother of the prime minister’s father Damodardas, had died years ago, Prahlad Modi said.

“My deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs. Narmadaben Modi, aunt of Shri Narendra Modi ji. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this trauma,” BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted to express his condolences.