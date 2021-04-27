Popular actor Kumud Mishra hospitalized after testing positive for COVID

Popular Film and Television actor Kumud Mishra tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor is currently admitted to a hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. He was admitted due to difficulty in breathing before three days. He is recovering and has been provided with oxygen. According to the reports, earlier the actor’s mother became positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital. The actor contracted to COVID-19 while taking care of his mother.

Kumud Mishra first appeared as a television actor before he ventured into films. His role in the serial ‘Swabhimaan’ which aired on DD in 1995 was well-liked by the people. Later he played in many popular serials and films. Rockstar, Revolver Rani, Jolly LLB 2, MS. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Rustom, Article 15 are some of the films he starred in. Kumud Mishra was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘Tandav’.