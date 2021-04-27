Punjab to go in to Daily Night Curfew, announces weekend lockdown

Punjab has announced a night curfew – from 6 pm to 5 am during week days – and a weekend lockdown – from 6 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday – to combat the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted Monday night to ask for the people’s co-operation and urge everyone to “stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary”.

Like several others the state has reported a frightening surge in new Covid cases over the past few weeks; daily new cases have shot up from fewer than 600 in late-February to nearly 7,000. This morning Punjab reported 6,980 new cases. The state also reported 76 Covid-linked deaths.

The active caseload is now nearly 50,000 – more than double the previous high of around 22,000. Overall Punjab has logged more than 3.39 lakh Covid cases in the past two years.