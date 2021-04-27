UAE based air carrier announces special offer

A UAE based air carrier has announced a special offer for passengers. Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airline has announced the special offer for passengers. The offer was announced to celebrate the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Emirates Airline announced that passengers can travel to select destinations for the Eid Al Fitr holidays in a special discounted ticket fares. The offer is valid on bookings made from April 26 until May 1, 2021, for travel until September 30, 2021.

As per the offer a flight ticket to Cairo on economy class will coast Dh1,525. The ticket to Istanbul will cost Dh1,675 and ticket to Larnaca will cost Dh2,395. The ticket to Athens is available at Dh Dh2,555. The ticket to Seychelles will cost at least Dh3,475.