2 people won 1 million US dollar each in Dubai Duty Free

Two people had won US dollar 1 million each as prize money in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

A Bahraini national named Abdulhakim Alshafei has won 1 million US dollar with a ticket purchased online on March 21. Abdulhakim Alshafei a resident of Manama is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion since 2018. The 54 aged Alshafei works as an advisor for an investment company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A Bosnian national based in Bosnia and Hercegovina named Selmir Omazic has also won 1 million US dollar. He is the first Bosnian national to win the promotion.