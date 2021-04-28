4 patients died in massive fire at a hospital

4 patients lost their lives and several others injured in a massive fire that hit a hospital. The fire broke out at the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra near Thane in Maharashtra at around 3.40 am on Wednesday. The fire has been brought under control.

Twenty patients were rescued from the hospital – six of them were in the ICU. The fire destroyed the first floor of the hospital. The cause of the fire is not clear yet

Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QR4NNYZd8Y — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

This is the third such fire in a hospital in Maharashtra in recent days. Last week, 24 patients were killed at a Nashik hospital and, a few days later, 13 Covid patients died in a fire at a hospital in Virar near Mumbai.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a compensation of Rs 500,000 to the family of the deceased and Rs100,000 to those who were injured in the accident.