AB de Villiers, in the history of Indian Premiere League to register 5,000 runs.

In terms of the number of innings played, AB de Villiers stands third on the list as he reached this milestone in his 161st IPL innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper batsman AB de Villiers ,another feather to his glorious hat while batting against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match no. 22 on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. The South African cricketer became the second overseas player in the history of IPL to register 5,000 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was the first overseas player to go past the 5000 run mark in the IPL. De Villiers stands sixth on the list of top run-scorer of the league. RCB captain Virat Kohli (6041) has the most runs under his belt and is followed by Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina who has 5472 runs to his credit.Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma are the other two Indian players who have more than 5000 runs in the IPL.

The former Proteas was the quickest batsman to reach 5,000 runs in the IPL, in terms of balls faced. De Villiers took 3,288 balls to clinch the milestone ahead of Warner (3,554 balls), Raina (3,620 balls), Rohit (3,817 balls), Kohli (3,827 balls), and Dhawan (3,956 balls).