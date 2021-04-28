Arab coalition forces intercepts explosives laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted and destroyed an explosives laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The coalition forces informed that it will take the necessary operational measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Arabian forces had intercepted and destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in the Red Sea near the port of Yanbu. The Saudi Arabia naval boats has destroyed the boat t 6:40am on Tuesday before it begin attack against the country.

Also Read: Recovery rate slips in Saudi Arabia

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.