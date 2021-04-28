Breaking news: Strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam.

Two aftershocks, one measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale took place at 7:58 am with its epicentre 30 km away from Assam’s Tezpur town and the second measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale at 8:01 am, 39 km from Tezpur.An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale shook large parts of lower Assam on Wednesday morning. The quake struck at 7:51 am and the epicenter was in the state’s Sonitpur district, the National Centre for Seismology.

According to initial reports, buildings in Guwahati and other areas have been damaged. There are no immediate reports of any casualties.Two aftershocks, one measuring 4.3 on Richter took place at 7:58 am with its epicentre 30 km away from Tezpur town and the second measuring 4.4 on Richter scale at 8:01 am, 39 km from Tezpur.

Assam’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted soon after tremors were felt,that“Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details.

On February 17 as well, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale occurred 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur. Strong tremors were also felt in state capital Guwahati. The earthquake occurred at Latitude 26.71 and Longitude 92.63. The quake was also felt in Bangladesh, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, and China, as per reports.

On February 15, a minor earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had occurred Kohima around 5 pm. No casualties or property damage.