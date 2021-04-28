Canada to send Rupees 60 crore fiscal support to India ,read more here.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that his government is sending 10 million Canadian dollars (60 crore Indian Rupees) to India to help with the purchase of ambulances and PPE kits, among other items, in New Delhi’s fight against a record surge in Covid-19 cases. The funds are being provided to the Canadian Red Cross, which will transfer it to the Indian Red Cross Society.

It is something the Canadians are extremely concerned about as we see the terrible and tragic images coming out of India. We know we have to be there for our friends. It came after Canada’s foreign minister Marc Garneau spoke to India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar to offer Ottawa’s assistance during the escalating crisis.

Also, there is package of physical materials being worked on, which will include oxygen concentrators, ventilators and pharma products from Canada’s emergency stockpile as Ottawa has assured India during a dialogue between the governments of its solidarity and commitment to render all aid possible.

Canada stands with the individuals of India as they undergo these troublesome occasions. This funding will assist meet among the most pressing medical wants like buying and distributing important provides in addition to supporting very important blood and ambulance providers.Because the Canadian authorities steps ahead, neighborhood teams have been lively in organising aid materials and help for India. The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) has began an consciousness marketing campaign to level donors to organisations so engaged.

ICCC members have contributed in direction of buying 100 such mills. TiE Toronto has despatched 100 oxygen concentrators, as a consequence of attain India on Wednesday, for distribution to tier two and tier three cities.

The Freedom from Poverty Belief is offering oxygen cylinders at no cost to these in Lucknow that may’t afford them. Its founder, Montreal-based Shivendra Dwivedi, mentioned that working with their companion, Complete Rural Well being Mission in Jamkhed, Maharashtra, they have transformed a hospital being collectively run there right into a devoted Covid-19 facility and is treating 92 sufferers admitted there.