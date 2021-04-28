Co-WIN server ‘crashes’ at 4pm as vaccine registration for 18+ begins

India has officially opened the COVID-19 vaccine registration for people between the age of 18 years and 44-years. The registration began at 4PM today, April 28, but unfortunately people are unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine via the CoWIN website.

The portal shows “server issues” when one tries to login. Not only that, OTP is being delayed and once the six digit OTP is entered in the given space on the website, the CoWIN portal shows server issues.

There are also times when the cowin.gov.in website doesn’t open at all and shows 504 Gateway Time-out error after a few minutes.

Clarifying why slots for people below the age of 45 years are not showing up on the platform, Aarogya Setu’s Twitter handle said vaccination appointments for 18 plus will be possible once the state governments and private vaccination centres schedule vaccination sessions. Earlier in the day, the Centre told that more centres will be added at regular interval on the site and so users should keep checking the Co-Win website.