Commodity Market: Gold prices today fall again

The price of gold has slipped down again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down by 0.32% to Rs. 47,151 per 10 gram. Silver futures also fell down by 0.9% to Rs.69,603 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had dipped 0.35% while silver had edged 0.3% higher.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs. 240 and reached at Rs.35,320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4415 lower by Rs. 30. On Tuesday, gold was priced at Rs. 35,560.

Also Read: Coronavirus deaths crosses 2 lakh in India

In the international market the price of spot gold were down 0.5% at US dollar 1,767.76 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.9% to US dollar 26.00 per ounce while platinum was down 1% at US dollar 1,216.75.