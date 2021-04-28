Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus deaths crosses 2 lakh in India

Deaths due to coronavirus has crossed 2 lakh in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, 360,960 new coronavirus cases along with 2,61,162 recoveries and 3293 new deaths were reported in the country. This is for the first time that the deaths due to coronavirus crossing 3000.

Till now 1,79,97,267 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the country. In this 1,48,17,371 people were recovered and 2,01,187 people were died. At present there are 29,78,709 active cases in the country. This is for the 7th day in a row that the coronavirus cases crossing 3 lakh in the country.

Also Read: 4 patients died in massive fire at a hospital

Maharashtra witnessed nearly 900 deaths and 66,358 new cases on Tuesday. Followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 cases, Kerala with 32,819 cases and Karnataka with 31,830 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 24,149 fresh Covid-19 cases and over 300 deaths for the 6th day in a row.