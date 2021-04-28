Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin for India to fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has extended a helping hand to India in crisis in the second wave of Covid. Brett Lee donates around Rs 41 lakh. Lee said India is his second home and pays hospitals across the country to buy oxygen cylinders. Lee took Twitter to announce his decision to donate for the good cause and thanked Cummins for starting the initiative.

“India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic,” Lee wrote in a tweet. “I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I’d like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India,” he added. On Tuesday evening, one bitcoin was trading at over Rs 40 lakh. Bitcoin is not considered legal tender in India but that has not stopped Lee, one of the fastest bowlers to have played the game, from lending a helping hand.