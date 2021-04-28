Former pace bowler banned for six years

The anti-corruption tribunal of International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned a former pace bowler for guilty of breaching its code. The anti-corruption tribunal of International Cricket Council has banned former pace bowler of Sri Lanka, Nuwan Zoysa for six years from all forms of cricket for six years.

Nuwan Zoysa was suspended from cricket in 2018. He was charged with three offences under the anti-corruption code, including “being party to an agreement or effort to fix” a match.

“In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others. Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport”, said ICC.

Nuwan Zoysa had played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs for Sri Lanka. He was originally charged in 2018 after his stint as bowling coach of Team Sri Lanka in a T10 tournament organised in the UAE in 2017.