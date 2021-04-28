Gulf country declares public holiday on May 2

A gulf country has declared public holiday on May 2, Sunday. Bahrain has declared May 2 as a public holiday to mark the International Labour Day. International labour Day falls on May 1, Saturday. As it is weekend the holiday will be given on Sunday in Bahrain.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Minister, issued a circular concerning the 2021 International Labour Day. As per the circular, Ministries and all other public institutions will close on Sunday 2 May 2021. All ministries, public authorities and institutions will remain shut on both days.