Indian Railway cancelled several trains: Full list

Indian Railway has cancelled several trains. The Konkan Railway has cancelled several special trains to due to reduced passenger traffic. The railway has suspended temporarily several trains running on the Konkan railway route.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani superfast bi-weekly special from April 30 . Madgaon- Nizamuddin Rajdhani bi-weekly special from May 2 Karmali- Mumbai CSMT Tejas superfast special from April 28 Mumbai-CSMT-Karmali Tejas superfast special from April 29 Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily superfast special from April 29 Lokmanya Tilak-Mangaluru central daily superfast special from April 30 Madgaon-Mangaluru central reserved express special from April 29 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon reserved express special from April 29

In April, the Indian Railways cancelled services of close to 200 trains across the country. Most trains were cancelled by the Western Railways. Indian Railways has decided to cancel over 40 train services recently