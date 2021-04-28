Kangana Ranaut marks 15 years of Bollywood journey, compares herself with Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood’s most controversial actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently marked 15 years in the industry as her film Gangster hit the screens on April 28, 2006.

She shared a tweet on Wednesday “15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable, and yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it, thank you everyone,” wrote Kangana.

She compared herself with megastar Shah Rukh Khan, said that SRK and her journey in showbiz are almost the same. The tweet grabbed criticism from the Netizens many questioned about the facts in the tweet.