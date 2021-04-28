Lockdown extended till May 3

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended in Puducherry. The administration has extended the lockdown till May 3. Earlier, the administration had imposed lockdown till April 26.

“The curfew will between 2 pm to 5 am till May 3. Because of the increasing covid cases, we have put in place certain restrictions and certain areas where the number of cases are very high we have also set up micro-contaminant zones ,” said Purva Garg, Puducherry District Collector.

Only essential services including provision stores, vegetable and fruits shops, groceries, dairy and milk booth, meat and fish, animal fodder will function. Hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, distribution of newspapers, ambulance and vehicle services, medical and its allied activities, all medical emergency cases are permitted to operate during the lockdown period.