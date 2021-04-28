Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Joe Biden are teaming up to encourage People to get vaccinated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken up new job roles with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. They are now joining hands to encourage people to get a coronavirus vaccine at Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World next month.

The former royals, Bidens and US Vice President Kamala Harris will be making an appearance at the event hosted by Selena Gomez. It is to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help distribute the shots to where they’re needed most.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will act as VAX Live Campaign Chairs, delivering an important message about global vaccine equity.

The couple has also been organizing an initiative to raise funds amongst the private sector for the vaccine-sharing program, COVAX.During the event, Global Citizen will also be requesting philanthropists and corporations donate “dollars-for-doses” in order to vaccinate healthcare workers around the world. They’re also requesting that world leaders and governments pledge $22.1 billion in order “to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021.”

Among those attending, the other heads of state will be President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovi of Croatia. There will be plenty of A-list guests present as well, with stars like Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn, in addition to performances from Jennifer Lopez, H.E.R., J Balvin, Eddie Vedder and the Foo Fighters.