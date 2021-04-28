Noted director Thamira dies due to COVID-19 on Tuesday

Popular Tamil director Thamira passed away on Tuesday, April 27 due to COVID-19 complications at a private hospital in Chennai. According to the reports, he was admitted to a private hospital named Maya in Chennai, 20 days ago, after testing positive for coronavirus. Even after getting medical treatment for days, he wasn’t able to recover. A 53-year-old Thamira, whose original name is Sheik Dawood, is lived with his three sons and a daughter. The news of his demise has shocked the Tamil industry and dropped them in pain.

The filmmaker was known for his films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai. His career in the film industry started by assisting filmmakers K. Balachander and Bharathiraja. He made his directorial debut in 2010 with Rettaisuzhi. Thamira’s second movie was Aan Devathai in 2018. His next project was the web series My Perfect Husband, which was set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Many of his colleagues and fans have taken to social media to condole his untimely demise and pay tribute to the late director. Director Bharathiraja was one of the first to post on social media about Thamira’s death and expressed his condolences to the family, also remembering his experiences working with the filmmaker. Several other main heads in the Tamil industry also shared their condolences on Twitter.

News is coming in that Tamil Dir #Thamira who directed #AanDevathai and #RettaiSuzhi passed away due to #Covid this morning in Chennai.. He was getting treatment in Maya Hospital, near Ashok Pillar.. Condolences to his near and dear ones.. May his soul RIP! @johnmediamanagr pic.twitter.com/aP2p8QtUiZ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 27, 2021

I went back to this song today and realised that every word and essence in this song is reminding me of #Thamira sir's. I'm sad yet I'm sure he is watching over us with Hope. Let's promise to make this world a better place! https://t.co/lMnyLBgegV pic.twitter.com/FWQLlYFspX — Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 27, 2021