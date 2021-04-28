‘Politically motivated’: Russia criticizes rejection of its vaccine by country

Russia has criticized that the move to ban the import of its coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V is politically motivated. Russia has criticized the decision of Brazil to stop the import of the vaccine.

Brazil has on Monday rejected a request to import the Sputnik V vaccine made by state governors in the country. Brazil government took this decision referring to the risks with Sputnik V vaccine. Brazil claims that there is not enough information about safety, effectiveness and quality of the Russian vaccine. Brazil’s healthcare and medicines watchdog named Anvisa has took this decision.

“All of these uncertainties can directly interfere with the control of the pandemic in our country, because if the vaccine’s efficacy is not adequate, it can generate a false sense of security,” said Anvisa director Alex Machado Campos.

Sputnik V was developed by Gamaleya Institute owned by the Russian government. It has been approved by Russia and 60 foreign governments. The two-shot vaccine showed 91.6 per cent efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 in clinical trials