Rasputin dance continues to trend as Shashi Tharoor shares a new clip from Kerala featuring communal harmony

The Thrissur medical college students Janaki Omkumar and Naveen Razak started a new trend as per Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. After the medical students in Kerala danced to the audio track ‘Rasputin’ Boney M’s cult hit, to register the protest against communalism, another video featuring the same track has shared by Shashi Tharoor on Twitter with appreciation “The medical college students who first did this (&were attacked because one of them was Muslim) have started a wonderful viral trend in solidarity. Kerala will always remain a place where all religions coexist. The communal virus will not be allowed to spread in our state.”

The video shared by Tharoor shows three men from different religious communities are seen taking up the viral dance challenge. One man dressed as a Hindu priest, another Christian pastor, the third as a Muslim clergy dancing to the popular song. The trio is seen dancing in front of a church, a mosque, and a temple, sending out a clear message against religious intolerance.

The dance by Janaki and Naveen breaks the monotony and spread cheer amid stressful pandemic times. Earlier this month the video took a communal turn after a lawyer shared the clip with some remarks on love jihad. Many medical students across Kerala took up the challenge to protest against the lawyer’s remarks.