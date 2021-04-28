Sugandha Mishra, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ fame shares first pic from her wedding

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhonsle tied the knot on April 26, 2021. The Kapil Sharma Show star got married to her boyfriend and fiance Dr. Sanket Bhosale. The announcement of her wedding amazed her fans and both went for a lockdown wedding. The celebration saw the attendance of limited people, indeed special ones. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones in Jalandhar in a traditional Hindu wedding. Now the star has posted the first picture from her wedding. The couple can be seen posing with a garland. She captioned it as “Aur isee ke sath … @drrrsanket “Your Life, My Rules. The groom also shared the same photo.

Soon after the couples posted pictures on their Instagram, their friends, family, and fans showered them with blessings and love. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Baba ye Teri Mallika. Congratulations guys!!” Whereas, Hiten Tejwani said, “Bahut bahut mubarak …be blessed guys.” Actor Rahul Dev also compliments the duo. He wrote, “Lots of love and happiness to you both … Stay Blessed .” Tony Kakkar, Gauahar Khan, Shruti Pathak, and several others also commented and congratulated the couple.

Earlier in the day, Sugandha also shared her engagement and Mehendi ceremonial photos.