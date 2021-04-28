The German armed forces to assist India sort out the coronavirus disaster.

The German armed forces are working around the clock to help India tackle the coronavirus crisis, Walter J. Lindner, the country’s ambassador to India conveyed.In an interview to , Lindner added that Berlin is preparing a comprehensive support package to enable India to tide over the ongoing Covid surge, which has been marked by reports of medical oxygen shortage for patients.

It is not just the German government and armed forces, but also the country’s companies operating in India that are coming forward to help.

Germany is currently preparing a comprehensive support package in an inter-agency effort of German ministries, the German Army and other institutions and are working relentlessly in cooperation with our Indian partners and friends to act quickly in support of the citizens of India.The German Army, is currently preparing a large mobile oxygen plant that can provide oxygen to “hundreds of Covid patients in India”.

Germany army is in close contact with Indian government and Indian Red Cross to finalize details in order to green light deployment. Transport options will be cleared at the earliest and will not underestimate the active endeavours German companies in India have already brought underway and will continue to do so.They are working relentlessly in cooperation with our Indian partners and friends to act quickly in support of the citizens of India.

Lindner expressed that Covid has created a “very difficult situation” in India, and the “tragic scenes in front of hospitals, lack of oxygen show what this pandemic is capable of”.Germany is following with great sympathy and solidarity the evolving situation in India.