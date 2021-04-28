Zomato files draft offer document for Rs8,250 crore IPO

Food delivery platform Zomato has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI to raise around Rs 8,250 crore via an initial public offer in one of the most eagerly anticipated internet listings in the country. Moneycontrol has reviewed a copy of the DRHP and was the first to report the filing of papers with SEBI earlier today.

According to the DRHP, the offer consists of a fresh issue amounting to Rs 7,500 crore and a secondary component of Rs 750 crore. Earlier, investor Info Edge had announced that it would sell a stake worth Rs 750 crore as part of the IPO.

In consultation with its advisors, Zomato may also consider a private placement of up to Rs 1,500 crore before the filing of the red herring prospectus with the RoC, according to the papers filed with SEBI.

Other than Info Edge, the leading restaurant aggregator and food delivery firm is backed by marquee investors such as Temasek, Ant Financial, and Tiger Global, among others.