Assam recorded atleast 18 aftershocks; 4.6 earthquake

On Thursday, a day after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam, the northeastern state was hit by a second one – a moderate earthquake of 4.6. Tremblings were felt across the state at around 1:20 am. No damage has been reported by the second earthquake so far.

According to the officials, since yesterday, Assam has recorded at least 18 aftershocks. A majority of them have been reported in Sonitpur, the district that was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning.

As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Sonitpur is seismically very active, falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

“The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes and the most prominent events among those are the July 29, 1960, Assam earthquake of magnitude 6.0,” said the NCS in a statement.

On Wednesday morning, ten people were injured following the earthquake and two were reported to have died of a heart attack.

As per a Reuters witness, strong earthquakes were repeatedly felt in several parts of the northeast and neighbouring Bhutan, urging people to run out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Dhekiajuli town, 140 km (86 miles) north of Guwahati. The earthquake struck at 7:51 am at a depth of 17 km from the surface.