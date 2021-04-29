Banks with a warning to customers regarding online-digital payments

SBI, PNB, and ICICI Bank warned the customers to be careful on online digital payments. The announcement came as the result of increasing online-digital payments in the wake of the Covid expansion. Online-digital banking is a complete reversal of the existing traditional banking practices. With technological advancements, the banking sector has become simpler and faster, but fraud has increased a lot. SBI has warned its customers about unprecedented scams involving QR codes. The bank advises users not to scan QR codes shared by strangers except knowing where they need to pay. “You don’t receive money when you scan a QR code. All you get is a message that your bank account is debited for an ‘X’ amount. Do not scan #QRCodes shared by anyone unless the objective is to pay. Stay alert,” SBI has tweeted.

Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank have also warned account holders not to follow emails or messages that come with unreliable offers. It also warned against transferring OTP and CVV numbers.