COVID-19: Actor Randhir Kapoor tests coronavirus positive, hospitalised

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, hospital officials said. The 74-year-old actor is being treated at Kokilaben hospital in suburban Mumbai. Dr Santosh Shetty, who is treating the 74-year-old actor, told news agency PTI that Randhir Kapoor’s condition is “stable” and that there’s nothing to worry about.

“He was admitted to the hospital last night for COVID-19 treatment. He remains stable, there’s nothing to worry,” Dr Santosh Shetty, PTI told.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He lost his younger brothers – Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of a year. Rishi Kapoor died a year ago on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year. The family lost Raj Kapoor in 1988 and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor in the year 2018.

Randhir Kapoor had his big time after he was seen at former wife Babita’s birthday bash at daughter Kareena Kapoor’s new home a few weeks ago. Randhir Kapoor’s daughter Karisma was also seen at the get-together.

The best known performances of Randhir Kapoor can be seen in films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai. He married actress Babita but they got a few years separated later. The couples are parents to daughters – Karisma and Kareena.