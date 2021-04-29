Covid-19 Update: 1961 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1961 new coronavirus cases along with 1803 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has also conducted 193,693 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 518,262. The overall infection tally has reached at 498,943. The death toll is at 1584. Till now more than 43.7 million Covid-19tests were carried out in UAE.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 149.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.14 million, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and India follows in the second place.