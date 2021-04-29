Love to dance… Know more about dance and its benefits on this International Dance Day 2021

Every year on April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day. So as to counter the mental fatigue during the pandemic; dancers, researchers and therapists across the world are increasingly encouraging people to engage in hobbies and any form of physical activity. On this International Dance Day, it’s time to help each other fight the isolation and loneliness amid the raging coronavirus pandemic. Dance is good for the body and mind, and it has been proven that shaking a leg is a mantra for happiness for many people. International Dance Day is a great opportunity to spread consciousness and help people become more rebounding when faced with the mental or emotional challenges amid Covid-19.

How dance helps counter emotional challenges

Dance is an artistic expression; movements with music have many advantages.

Dance is often used to heal physical, psychological, cognitive and behavioural issues.

As per the experts, the same endorphins or chemicals in the body that make one feel better are released in greater quantities when one is dancing.

Dance helps counter anxiety, depression, poor self-esteem and post-traumatic stress.

History of dance day

In 1982, the International Dance Day was first observed considering the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet. International Dance Day was commenced to spread the message of the benefits of dance, celebrate dance and bring people together. This universal form of performing arts cuts across political, cultural and ethnic barriers. Jean-Georges Noverre, the French choreographer’s treatise, Lettres sur la danse et sur les ballets, written in 1760, is still solid and respected by modern dancers.