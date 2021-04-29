RTPCR test rate in private labs in the state has been reduced to Rs.500

Thiruvananthapuram: RTPCR test rate in private labs in the state has been reduced. Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that the examination fee has been reduced from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500. Shailaja informed. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed about the new RT-PCR rates to ANI news agency, “Price of RT-PCR test at private labs in the state reduced to ?500 from ?1700”.

The charge is inclusive of swab charges, PPE kits, and test kits. The decision was taken after it was found that the ICMR-approved kits have become cheaper in the market, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. Earlier, the Kerala government had slashed the price of the RT-PCR test from ?2,000 to ?1,500 on January 1. However, it later revised to ?1,700.