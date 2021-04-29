State government extends lockdown-like restrictions till May 15

A state government has extended the lockdown like restrictions imposed in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Maharashtra state government has announced the new decision. The state government has extended the existing lockdown-like restrictions till May 15.

The sweeping curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities, imposed early this month, were to continue till 7 am on May 1. The state government has earlier imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people at one spot.

Maharashtra government extends current COVID19 restrictions till May 15 pic.twitter.com/TaE6hCJoIV — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

Local train services in Mumbai and public transport are open only for essential services staff of the government. At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are allowed to function only between 7 am and 11 am. Essential services have been exempted.