UAE hit by heavy rains for the third time in 4 days: Video

Heavy rain has hit UAE for the third time in the last 4 days. Rain has hit Hatta in Dubai, Wadi Al Qour and the Masafi-Asma Road in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted cloudy weather throughout Thursday. The weather forecasting agency said that the temperatures will slip. NCM also warned that visibility will be reduced as wind will kick up dust.

NCM has also predicted rain on Friday over some Eastern and Northern areas. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had tweeted videos showing waterfalls flowing over the mountains in Tawyeen, Masafi and Wadi Al Fai in Fujairah.