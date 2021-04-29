Uttarakhand government announced its decision over ‘Char Dham Yatra’

Uttarakhand government has announced its decision over the annual pilgrimage- ‘Char Dham Yatra’. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has announced the decision of the government. The Uttarakhand government has decided to suspend the Char Dham Yatra this year. The pilgrimage has been suspended as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in the state.

The Char Dham – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are located in the Garhwal region in Uttarakhand . The yatra was scheduled to start from May 14 . As per the new decision by the state government, only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja.

“Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of COVID-19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja,” said Rawat.