“We Don’t Have Vaccines”, Delhi health minister ahead of 3rd phase of COVID vaccination drive

India on Thursday created yet another record of 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic started in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524. This is the highest single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far. India also recorded 3,645 deaths in a day for the first time, taking the toll to 2,04,832. The number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark.

Two days ahead of phase III of the Covid vaccination drive, which includes all the adults from 18, the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city had run out of doses. The government is waiting for fresh supplies from private manufactures. “We don’t have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes,” Mr. Jain said also added that the manufacturers are yet to provide a schedule of vaccine supply to the government of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 25,296 fresh COVID-19 cases with 368 deaths On Wednesday. It was the seventh following day that the capital witnessed daily fatalities of over 300. The positivity rate in Delhi is 31.76 percent and the case fatality rate is 1.4 percent.