Bollywood actor tested coronavirus negative recently; ready to donate plasma

Numerous celebrities and public figures have been doing their part to urge citizens to follow COVID-19 protocols, between the raging second wave of disease. In the midst of the rise in cases, the demand for plasma donation has also seen a wave across the country. Actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Gurmeet Choudhary, Bhumi Pednekar and Avika Gor had earlier asked those who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. Presently, actor-model Milind Soman has announced on social media that he would be donating plasma after ten days. Milind recently uploaded a video on his Instagram which shows himself exercising using a pair of mugdars. Milind, who lately battled COVID-19, wrote in the caption, “Feels like l’ve most completely recovered.”

The Made In India star added, “Will be ready to donate plasma in another 10 days. Blood plasma from people who have recovered from covid19 can help save lives. Stay calm. Take care of yourselves. Do what you can.”

The 55-year-old actor recently said about the importance of mental health. The actor had uploaded two throwback pictures from when he painted his face as the popular character, “Joker” from the Batman films. The images were captioned as, “When talking about health, mental health is the most important. Meditate.”

Milind has been a stern advocate of staying fit and eating right. He has also been a consistent marathon runner. When asked how he contracted the virus in spite of being fit, he described in one of the recent posts, “People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can’t stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick.”

Milind Soman became a familiar name in 1995 after he featured in Alisha Chinai’s music video Made In India. He is also known for his roles in films such as 16 December and Bajirao Mastani.