Coronavirus updates: India recording over 3 lakh cases for over a week

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India’s daily Covid figures hit a new high today with 3,79,257 fresh infections and 3,645 deaths reported. The caseload climbed to 1.83 crore; over 2.04 lakh people have died so far. The increase has puzzled hospitals.

For over a week now, India has been recording over three lakh cases every day. More than 2 lakh cases a day are being reported since April 15. The shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and crucial anti-viral drugs has added to the crisis.

All adults can get Covid shots from Saturday as the government widens the vaccine drive to fight the virus. On Wednesday, over 1.3 crore people applied for vaccination on CoWIN, the government’s registration website; a few unexpected setbacks were reported initially.

In the meantime, the US, UK, Russia and China are sending help to India amid the crisis. In a tweet, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III, said, “We’re committed to use every resource at our disposal, within our authority, to support India’s frontline healthcare workers.”