Emergency Covid Relief Supplies Arrive From US

India received the first Covid emergency aid supplies from the United States this morning as the country fights a deadly second wave that has strained the healthcare system. Over 3 lakh cases are getting added to the country’s caseload everyday for more than a week, and SOS messages for hospital beds and medical oxygen have flooded social media.

With more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly one million rapid coronavirus test kits, and other hospital equipment, a Super Galaxy military transporter landed at New Delhi’s International airport this morning, news agency AFP reported..

In a tweet, the US Embassy shared pictures of the supplies and said: “The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. #USIndiaDosti (sic).”