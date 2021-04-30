Kannada film actor to ambulance driver; to help Covid patients

When a section of movie stars was busy with their holiday schedules at foreign locations and filling our feeds with the quintessential avocado and toast-eating pictures and fancy photo shoots, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda did something different that put him on the list of trends and for all the right reasons.

Amid the spike in COVID cases across the country, the actor decided to move out for some generous work and is currently working as an ambulance driver to help the COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru. In a recent interview with Bangalore Times, the actor talked about the concept behind taking up the job and said, “I’ve been on the road for a couple of days and I’ve already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice.”

Dealing with a fragment of a news article highlighting him on his unproven social media account, an extract from his post read: “I have taken all necessary precautions and also necessary training… Am overwhelmed for your wishes, this means a lot to me. It’s my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of Karnataka.”

Other than Arjun Gowda, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, John Abraham, SS Rajamouli and Taapsee Pannu have been actively increasing SOS calls on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic

Arjun Gowda is best-noted for his appearances in films such as Yuvarathnaa, Odeya, Rustum and Aa Drushya, to name a few.