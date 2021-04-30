No vaccination will be done for 18+ category on May 1: Announces Chief Minister

Chief Minister has announced that no vaccination will be done for people aged between 18 to 45 on May 1. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced this decision. He said that the state is facing shortage of vaccine and the consignment of vaccine has yet not reached the state.

“Vaccination for those between 18 and 44 is scheduled to start from tomorrow. But vaccines have not reached yet. We are in constant touch with the manufacturers and hopeful that vaccines will reach here tomorrow and day after. Delhi government government is ready to make payments for it. People of Delhi will be given free vaccines”, said Arvind Kejriwal in a press meeting.

“Covishield is arriving first. Three lakh doses will reach soon… I request you to not queue up at the centres tomorrow. As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. Only then people with appointments can start coming to the centres. We are making all efforts to see that people of Delhi are vaccinated in the next 3 months,” he said.

The next phase of vaccination for those above 18 years of age will begin in the country from May 1.