One killed, two injured in blast at oxygen plant

One worker was killed and two others were injured in a blast at a oxygen refilling plant. The accident took place as an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant in Dada Nagar industrial area in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Imrad Ali who is an oxygen plant worker. One injured person is undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital while another injured was discharged after administering medical aid.