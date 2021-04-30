Oxygen supply: Ireland ready with oxygen concentrates for India

New Delhi: As the country fights with the second wave of coronavirus, a shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrived in New Delhi.

“International cooperation continues! Shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland. Deeply value the support from our EU partner and friend,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The wave in the COVID-19 cases advances to affect India as the country on Thursday recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

The COVID-19 situation in India gets worsened with the surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients. Various countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it has supported its COVID-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily increase of cases and mortality.