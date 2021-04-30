State government imposes weekend curfew in 9 districts

Weekend curfew has been imposed in 9 districts in Haryana. The Haryana state government has announced this on Friday. The weekend curfew will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and remain effective till 5 am on Monday. The curfew will be in force Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is again posing a threat to public health. The Haryana government has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread in the state. There will be a weekend lockdown starting from 10 pm on April 30 (Friday) till 5 am on May 3 (Monday)”, said a notification issued by the state government.

Haryana | Weekend lockdown to be imposed in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts from 10pm today till 5am on 3rd May pic.twitter.com/0X3M3VglYu — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

Haryana had on Thursday recorded 97 Covid-19 fatalities that took the toll to 4,118, while 13,947 fresh cases pushed the total tally to 4,74,145.