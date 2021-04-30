‘The government brushed aside the Congress’: P Chidambaram

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram has accused that the union government has brushed aside the Congress. The senior Congress leader said that the union government has did not responded to the Congress’s leaders advice about how to tackle the coronavirus situation in the country.

“Grateful that Supreme Court has raised the two issues that the Congress had first raised 15 days ago: vaccine prices and compulsory licensing to manufacture vaccines. The government brushed aside the Congress. The PM did not even acknowledge the letter of the former PM. The Health Minister was rude in addition to being incompetent,” tweeted Chidambaram.

The Supreme Court on Friday has criticized the union government. The SUpreme Court has warned authorities, from the Centre down to police chiefs, against silencing people and their pleas for help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the internet.